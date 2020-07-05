Candy Robertson

Candy Nicole Robertson, 26, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Candy was born November 22, 1993 in Bluefield, WV to Dareld Cyrus and Annette Bell. She is preceded in death by her father Dareld Cyrus; grandfather Aley Cyrus; and mother in law Athelene Robertson. Candy was a 2012 graduate of Tolsia High School and attended Smith Chapel Church, Rush Branch Church and The Table. Candy is survived by her husband Emmanuel Robertson; mother and step father Annette and Commodore Bell; brothers Commodore R. Bell Jr., Commodore Nelson, and David Cyrus; sisters Lucy Bell and Makayla Bell; grandmother Cora Jean Cyrus; father in law Vernon Robertson; uncles Harold Cyrus, Kevin Harvey, Brian Cyrus, and Aley Cyrus; aunt Connie Harvey; sisters in law Polly Robertson, Rachel Sublett, and Teresa Clay; and niece Thelma Williams. Funeral service for Candy will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Church with Brother Noah Robertson and Brother Travis Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Jim Robertson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 5th from 11:00 AM until time of service. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Robertson and her family.



