Captain Harold Ernest Burgess Jr.
1932 - 2020
USN – Ret., passed away on June 5th, 2020 after a long illness. Harold was born on January 13, 1932 in Sullivan, MO, the oldest child of Ernest and Marie Burgess. Harold enlisted in the United States Navy in October, 1949 and retired in May, 1979. Through his long and distinguished career, Harold earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree and commanded several navy vessels. He also received many awards, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal. Following retirement, Harold taught Naval ROTC at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, KY until his retirement in 1988. Harold is survived by his loving wife Shirley McCrary Burgess; two sons, Bryan H. (Mari) Burgess of Lexington, KY, Steven W. (Alice) Burgess of Houston, PA; step-children, Pat Dunne Peets, Mary Lee (Nobi) Ota, Rick (Darla) Dunne all of Missouri; daughters-in-law Teresa Burgess of Nippa, KY, and Pam Burgess, of Staffordsville, KY. Harold was the proud Grandpa of Steven (Ashley) Burgess II, Colton (Lauren) Burgess, Amy Burgess Smith, Logan (Gwen) Honaker, Brandon Burgess, Andrew Burgess, and Mya Burgess. He was also the Great-Grandfather of Jack Burgess, Kingston Honaker, Lydia Smith, and Karson Honaker. Harold is also survived by his sister Carol Martin of Brentwood, MO as well as several nieces, nephews, and special friends Gayle and Ann Horne. Harold was predeceased by his parents, his wife Alice Judith Nichelena Norvella Burgess (the mother of his children), his son Mark A. Burgess and his sister Sallie Hooker. Captain Burgess was a remarkable man loved by his family, friends and all who knew him. He will truly be missed. The services will be held at Kerr Brothers, Main St. Lexington, KY on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 3pm. Interment to be at Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm and Saturday from 1-3pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV or the Markey Cancer Center.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUN
13
Service
03:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
