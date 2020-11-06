Carl Milton "Bobby" Bolton passed away peacefully, in Lexington, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, two months shy of his 97th birthday. Carl was born to the late W.E. (Ed) and Velear Bolton in Corbin, Kentucky, on January 4, 1924. As a young boy and into his early teens, Carl worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal. He is a graduate of Corbin High School and a proud "Redhound". Carl left for college in the fall of 1941, but quickly put his education on hold to join the 13th Air Corp in January of 1942. He served in the South Pacific from then until the end of World War II, finishing the war stationed on Iwo Jima. He returned to earn a Bachelor's Degree in History at Eastern Kentucky State College. Later, he earned his Master's Degree at the University of Kentucky. Carl spent the rest of his career as an educator teaching for the Corbin Independent School District and the Jefferson County Public Schools. He spent the majority of his career as the sole principal of John Filson Elementary School in Jefferson County, Kentucky from 1957-1979. Carl loved "Filson School", its students, its parents, its faculty and its community. He was proud to oversee the education and advancement of thousands of children through his career. He was honored to serve in the Jefferson County system alongside such a fine group of principals, including Bob Beams, Clay Lykins, Don White, Arthur Moody, Irvin Brooks and T.T. Knight. He was, until his passing, an enthusiastic advocate of the power of an education. He vigorously encouraged any young person he met to seek out as much education as available. Carl married Patricia Fay Henry in August of 1951, in Corbin. Soon after, they relocated to Louisville to make their home. Upon Patricia's death in 1996, he relocated to Lexington until his passing. He was a huge fan of the University of Kentucky teams, EKU and Roy Kidd, the Corbin Redhounds and the Southern Trojans. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Pat, his sister, Helen (Jack) Brown and brothers, Bill (Connie) Bolton and Eddie Bolton preceded Carl in death. Carl ("Bobby" named by his grandchildren and known by many) is survived by his son, Robert (Gayle) Bolton of Lexington; grandchildren, Casey of Lexington and Kelly of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Dana Bolton and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Joe Lear, Eric Brown and J.D. Strode for their care and devotion. Also, to the staff of the Willows at Fritz Farm; especially, "Rock Stars" Leighanne, Molly, Lynne, Sam, Madison, T.J., Anna, Ryan, Christine, Kathy, Ted, Pam and many others. Visitation for Carl will begin at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 at Milward - Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. with a private burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed. In lieu of flowers, please direct expressions of sympathy to Fourth Presbyterian Church, 3016 Preston Hwy Louisville, KY 40217 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.To share a remembrance of Carl or offer condolences to the family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
