PATRICK Carl Douglas "Doug", passed away at the age of 79 on June 10, 2020 surrounded by family members. He was born April 16, 1941 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his loving wife Laura Finnell Patrick; sisters Sharon (LaRue) Simpson and Pat (Tom) Fleming; stepsons Rob (Teresa) Wells and Marty (Kim) Wells; grandchildren Parker, Grace, Clayton and Tyler Wells; aunt Wanda Moors; nieces, nephews and numerous other family members. Doug is preceded in death by his parents John Carl and Lula McIntyre Patrick, grandson Cameron Thomas Wells, as well as many other family and loved ones. Doug attended Lafayette High School and the University of KY. After 35 years of service, he retired from IBM in 1996. He then went to work for AirCom Mfg. in Indiana. In 2006, Laura and Doug moved back to KY to be near their grandchildren (Granddaddy's pride and joy). Spending time with his family and friends, cooking, watching The Andy Griffith Show and playing golf were his favorite pastimes. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers-Main St., Lexington on Tuesday from 10am until 1pm. A funeral service officiated by Dan Jackson will be 1:00pm Tuesday with burial following at the Lexington Cemetery. Grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Lyon and Jim Sparks. The family wishes to thank Blue Grass Hospice Care Navigators for their care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amen House, 319 E. Main St. B, Georgetown, KY 40324. He was a member of Southland Christian Church in Georgetown, KY. Doug Patrick is now with the Lord he loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store