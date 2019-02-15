|
HOEKELMAN Carl C., 40, Pittsburgh, PA, died January 30, 2019, after a spirited eight year struggle with brain cancer. He valued work, fun with friends, cycling, road trips, NHL hockey, cooking, witty conversation and good books. Carl was the only child of William J. (Bill) and Margaret Campbell Hoekelman of Lexington, KY. Arrangements are entrusted to D' Alessandro's Funeral Home, Pittsburgh. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Madonna del Castello, Swissvale, Saturday, February 16 at 11:30 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will commemorate Carl's life. To read the complete obituary, post or view condolences, visit www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019