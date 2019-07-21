Home

Carl Smith Obituary
SMITH Carl, 71, son of the late Samuel and Grace Ward Smith, and husband of Hollis Ann Crum Smith for 48 years, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was retired as Computer Software Technician and served in the US Army. In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Christopher Joel Smith, daughter Carla Dawn Smith McCarty, and brother James Allen Smith; grandsons Christopher Kyle Smith, Galen McCarty, Connor McCarty, Justin Johnson, and Dylan McCarty; granddaughter Arden Grace Mccarty and Great-granddaughter Ezra Stoney Johnson; daughter-in-law Carrie Poynter Smith; sister-in-law Sonja Crum Wright; son -in-law Donathan McCarty and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation from 5-7 pm on Monday July 22, 2019. Burial in Boonesboro Cemetery, Winchester, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
