Carl Thomason
October 10, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Carl Thomason, 81, husband of Patricia (nee Wood) Thomason, died November 22, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, of Covid-19 and complications from Parkinson's. Born in Stamping Ground, KY he was the son of the late Charlie Lewis and Edith Hall Thomason.
A member of NE Christian Church, he served in the US Army, and retired as Sales Manager of Brock-McVey Company after 38 years.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Pat, he is survived by his sons, Carl David Thomason (Christie) of Foster, KY, Hunter Wood Lisle (Elesha) of Nicholasville, KY and grandchildren, Dalton and Mikaela Thomason. He is also survived by two brothers, Bobby (Minnie Lou) Thomason and Paul (Linda) Thomason of Stamping Ground, as well as several nieces and nephews. A third brother, James Thomason, of Stamping Ground died in September of 2020.
Through the years, with very close relationships, Carl and Pat accompanied Brock-McVey's customers on many sales-incentive trips. Before serious health issues, Carl and Pat enjoyed fishing at various lakes, spending time at their Lake Cumberland house, attending Oak Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, and caring for Carl's special companion, Barkley. Carl and Pat were active in ballroom dancing and attended many social events sponsored by his son Hunter, franchisee of Arthur Murray Dance Studios.
Special thanks to Carl's caretakers, Stephanie Haddix, Karen Brown, Debbie Jones, Dr. Danny Corales, and many prayer-warrior friends.
Due to the dangers of Covid-19, there will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life will be held later at Clark Legacy Center in Brannon Crossing, Lexington, KY. Interment will be in the Wood burial plot at Log Lick Christian Church Cemetery in Clark County.
The family requests memorials be made to Log Lick Christian Church Cemetery, c/o Earl Puckett, 1490 Vienna Road, Winchester, KY 40391. www.clarklegacycenter.com


Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss..I took care of Carl, he was a kind soul.
Jeremy martin
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Glad Carl was a friend.
Barbara A Watts
Friend
