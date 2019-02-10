Resources More Obituaries for Carl Cone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Timothy Cone

Obituary Condolences Flowers CONE Carl Timothy, 75, husband of Marcia Park Cone, died at home on February 8, 2019. The son of the late Carl B. and Mary Louise Cone, Tim was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1944 and had family ties to Iowa. The Cone Family came to Lexington when Tim's father, a history professor, moved from LSU to the University of Kentucky in 1947. It is difficult to believe Tim was not a native of Lexington given his involvement in the community, his love of the history of the city and Commonwealth, and his passion for horse racing as an avid member of the Keeneland Club. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky College of Law, beginning practice in 1968 as an attorney with Gess Mattingly & Atchison, and returned to the same firm in 1991, serving as Managing Partner from 1995 to 2015. In the interim, he practiced law with Webb, Cone & Ward and Stoll Keenon & Park, and also served as Commissioner of Law for the Urban County Government during the Amato Administration and as President of Fasig-Tipton Company. At the time of his death, he was Chairman of Dupree Mutual Funds and a Director of Lexington Industrial Foundation. During his career, Tim served the community in myriad ways. He was on the Boards of PNC Bank Kentucky and Citizens Fidelity Bank Lexington and was a Trustee and Treasurer of Sayre School. He served on the Boards of Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, Lexington Urban League, Lex Tran, Fayette Tourism Commission, and Legal Aid Corporation. Tim was also active in Republican politics and was a Commissioner of the Fayette County Board of Elections, Chair of the Fayette County Republican Executive Committee, and served as chairman of numerous local political campaigns. He was Chairman of the "Let's Be Honest" Committee that promoted the legalization of service of alcoholic beverages in Lexington on Sundays, ultimately successful in 1986. He was a three-time President of the Northside Neighborhood Association. These activities are but a small reflection of the impact Tim had on Lexington, the legal community, his clients and, most significantly, his family and friends. He was a brilliant lawyer, influential leader, and inspiring mentor, as well as a lover of history, an Anglophile, and a passionate fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. In addition to his wife, Marcia, Tim is survived by a daughter, Regan (Hill) Parker; a son, Travis (Calle) Cone; and granddaughters, Caroline and Mary Elizabeth Parker. Special thanks to Markey Cancer Center and the angels from Hospice of the Bluegrass. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Amato, Happy Broadbent, Boyd Browning, Bill Combs, Guy Graves, Elizabeth Hughes, John Irvin, Jr., Bill Justice, Rush Mathews, Jr., Terry McBrayer, Bill Patterson, Joe Petit, Walt Robertson, Paul Sullivan, and Chet Whipple. Private graveside services will be held on February 13 at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service and reception will be held at Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike on February 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tim thought flowers were a waste of money, or at least that is what he told Marcia, so please abide by his wishes and instead make a contribution in his memory to St. Paul's Church, 501 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries