Carl WhitehouseNovember 27, 1930 - November 10, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Carl Arthur Whitehouse, 89, of Lexington, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Jane. He is survived by his son Frank (Patty) Whitehouse; daughter Susan (Ron) Winfield; son Jeff (Betty) Whitehouse; daughter Diana (John Shurr) Whitehouse; grandchildren Jody, Jason, Jessica, Daniel, Dalton and William and three great-granddaughters.A Funeral Service will be held at Milward-Southland, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society.