Carl Whitehouse
1930 - 2020
Carl Whitehouse
November 27, 1930 - November 10, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Carl Arthur Whitehouse, 89, of Lexington, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Jane. He is survived by his son Frank (Patty) Whitehouse; daughter Susan (Ron) Winfield; son Jeff (Betty) Whitehouse; daughter Diana (John Shurr) Whitehouse; grandchildren Jody, Jason, Jessica, Daniel, Dalton and William and three great-granddaughters.
A Funeral Service will be held at Milward-Southland, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society.
www.milwardfuneral.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

