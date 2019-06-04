|
|
GAMMILL Carlie Grigsby, 92, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Danville, KY. Born in Manuel, Perry County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Farmer and Litty Bell Davidson. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. A homemaker, volunteered at the hospital for many years, loved hand sewing and especially hand made quilts. She is survived by one Son, Kenneth Ralph Grigsby (Georgia), five grandchildren, Wesley Johnson, Keith Johnson, Elizabeth Lykins, Cari Grigsby, and Susannah Kiser; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Grigsby Johnson (Norman). A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main Street, Lexington, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019