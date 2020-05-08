MCDONALD Carlisle Chenault Saufley, 85, passed away May 1, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. The cause of death was COVID-19. She grew up in Richmond, Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky, where she was member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas McDonald, II. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Jennifer McDonald of Richmond, Virginia, her son Shelton McDonald of Roanoke, four grandchildren, a sister Nancy LeBus and a brother Marshall Saufley of Lexington, Kentucky. She was retired from North Roanoke Family Physicians and was a charter member of the Roanoke Valley Unity Church. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2020.