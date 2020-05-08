Carlisle Chenault Saufly McDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlisle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCDONALD Carlisle Chenault Saufley, 85, passed away May 1, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. The cause of death was COVID-19. She grew up in Richmond, Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky, where she was member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas McDonald, II. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Jennifer McDonald of Richmond, Virginia, her son Shelton McDonald of Roanoke, four grandchildren, a sister Nancy LeBus and a brother Marshall Saufley of Lexington, Kentucky. She was retired from North Roanoke Family Physicians and was a charter member of the Roanoke Valley Unity Church. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved