of Paris, departed this life on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Dover Manor Nursing Home, having attained the age of 80 years. Carlos was born on January 24, 1939 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Clyde E. and Eva Thompson Pennington. He was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Kentucky. He was the retired Owner of CE Pennington Co., a Kentucky Colonel, and long-time member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Paris. Carlos was a builder. He spent his life not only building structures, but building relationships with the people in his life. He was a mentor and a friend. He loved his wife and family with great passion; loved to snow ski and watch sunsets from his sailboat; and “Grandy” as his grandkids knew him, expressed his faith by loving those around him. Carlos is survived by his wife, Diane Shipwash Pennington, two sons, James Pennington and wife Beth, Josh Pennington and wife Maria, and a daughter, Shawn Wrenn and husband Gary. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The funeral service for Carlos Edgar Pennington, will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Paris with Pastor Kyle Sullivan and Rev. Don Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery with casket bearers being Nicholas Wrenn, Alex Pennington, Zach Pennington, David Pennington, Nathan Pennington, Gary Wrenn, Bobby Sturgeon and Roy Crump with honorary bearers being the deacons at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Dover Manor Nursing Home for their tremendous love and care during Carolos’ stay there. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to, First Baptist Church Building Fund or Van Fund, 919 Pleasant Street, Paris, Kentucky, 40361.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019