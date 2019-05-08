BROWN Carmie Edith Trammell, 105, wife of the late John T. Brown passed from this life to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019. Born on May 19, 1913 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Bart L. Trammell and Lydia Adkins Trammell. Mrs. Trammell was a lifelong resident of Lexington, a graduate of the Picadome School, and a 90+ year member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church. Carmie was truly a devoted Christian, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, wife, sister, and friend. In addition to her parents, husband, sisters, and brothers, she was preceded in death by her son, William Robert Brown. She is survived by one brother, Morris Trammell of Lexington, KY; daughter, Betty Jo Gardner; grandson, William P. Gardner Jr., both of Hilton Head Island, SC; granddaughter, Stephanie G. Stephenson, of Marietta, GA; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. The family also wishes to express its deep appreciation for the loving care given to Carmie over the past several years by her niece Pam Rainey of Lexington. Words cannot express our gratitude. Visitation will be from 4 pm-7 pm, Thursday May 9th at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., Lexington. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 10 th , 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Nate BeVier presiding. Interment will commence immediately after the service in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, KY 40503. To share a remembrance of Carmie or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary