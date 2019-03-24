|
|
BENNETT Carnetta "Connie B", was born to the late Ruth Young & Leotha "Eugene" Spicer on September 24, 1958. A native of Fayette County. Carnetta departed this life March 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters Stephanie Thomas and Shaunetta "Bear" Thomas; nine grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and her long time love and supportive partner, Rufus Jackson, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Visitation will be Monday March 25, 2019 at the House of God Multipurpose Building from 10-12 followed by the funeral. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019