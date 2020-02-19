Home

GARBER Carol Ann, 76, died 16 February 2020 at her Lexington home, of breast cancer. She was born 1 June 1943 in Leavenworth, Kan., to John and Marguerite Bell. She grew up in Leavenworth and lived in Kansas till 1983 when she married George. They then moved to Chandler's Ford, England, Austin, Texas, and Virginia Beach before settling in Lexington in 1989. She leaves three siblings: John Bell (Mary) of Mesa, Ariz. Raymond Bell (Karen) of Leavenworth, and Irene Solis (Joe) of San Francisco. Another brother, Murph Bell of Chino, Calif., died in 2009. She raised six children: Gary Hisle (Celeste) of Shawnee, Kan., Stephanie Sell of Topeka, Kan., Alyson Hash (Troy) of Lexington, Gillian Hisle of Lexington, Damian Hisle of Lexington, and Christopher Hisle, who died in 1990. She had eight grandchildren, Danielle, Amber, Steven, Cynthia, Andrew, Madison, Jack, and Maggie, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Devon, Alexis, Gracie, Taylor, Peyton, Lexie, Lucy, Hailie, and Bella. Carol loved children, books, and Cumberland Falls. She hated greed and bigotry. Inurnment will take place at Pax Christi Church Fri, February 21 at 10:30AM. Her favorite charity was the Lexington Rescue Mission (LexingtonRescue.org).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
