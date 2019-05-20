Services Betts & West Funeral Home 404 North Main Street Nicholasville , KY 40356 (859) 885-4173 Resources More Obituaries for Carol Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Brown

Obituary Flowers Carol Dean Thompson Brown "Mama Carol", age 81, widow of Charles Clifford Brown "Papa Charlie", entered into her heavenly home May 17, 2019. She was born July 16, 1937 in Garrard County, Kentucky to the late Cleveland B. and Elizabeth Brogli Thompson. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Sadie Gabrielle Hollon and her "Baby Sister" Minnie Frances Thompson Cobb. She is survived by three daughters, Teresa Jan and Elizabeth Ann Brown and Jo Frances (James) Brin , and son, Cliff Brown, grandchildren, K.D. , Clay, Charlsie, Isabelle, Cassidi, Luke, Hunter, Laney, Piper, Zoey, and Bradlee, sister, Ann (Bob) Nicholson, and brother, C.B. (Patrice) Thompson. She also left behind many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved, as well as many others who considered her their Mom. She was Salutatorian of her senior class at Nicholasville High School, class of 1955. Later she taught kindergarten in the basement of her home as she raised her small children and assistant Leader in Brownies/Girl Scouts. She was also an employee of the Avon Army Depot working in Data processing. She was secretary/Treasurer of the first Jessamine Jamboree, the first woman President of the Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce, the owner and operator of the Edgewood Dairy Bar & Laundromat and Charlie Browns. She served as Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, VBS Director, GA teacher, Church Clerk, as well as many other church committees serving her risen Lord and Savior. All through her life she tried to show the love of Jesus to those whom she in contact. She was charter member of Edgewood Baptist Church, where she leaves behind many brothers and sisters in Christ who cherished and adored her. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She will be immeasurably missed by so very many family, "just like" family and friends. She was the rock and matriarch to her children, who always knew she loved and prayed for them without ceasing. She strove all her life to be the example of what a Christian should be with a steadfast love of God and an unshakable faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Arrangements will be provided by Betts & West Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Edgewood Baptist Church with Bro. Don Reed, Bro Samuel Schmidt and Bro. Cody Dean officiating. Visitation will be 2-4PM and 4-8PM, Tuesday at Edgewood Baptist Church. Bearers will be Roger Garrison, Frank Hubbard, John Quinn, Randy Reed, Roger Todd Williams, and Daron Willis. Honorary Bearers will be Carol's Sunday School Class, her McKinley Circle Group and the Deacons of Edgewood Baptist Church. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2019