ENRIGHT Carol Lucy Hemesath died peacefully on April 23, 2020, in Lexington. Born and raised in Chicago, Carol graduated from St. Gregory High School in Chicago and received her nurse's training and RN from St. Francis Hospital Nursing School in Evanston, IL. She graduated from UK with degrees in nursing and psychology while parenting her children and earned her master's degree in nursing from UK in 2000. She devoted herself to her role as mother, grandmother and partner to her lifelong love and husband of 54+ years, Bill. Carol built community through official and unofficial volunteer service throughout her life. She participated in medical clinical trials to advance scientific knowledge related to breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease. She worked as a nurse in Illinois and later at UK's Markey Cancer Center. She launched the health ministry program at Holy Spirit Parish, the Catholic Newman Center and served as a hospice volunteer, did hospital visits for the church, and cared for every child, grandchild, neighbor, friend or acquaintance who needed her. She was founding CEO and President of Margaret T. Stoeckinger Foundation, which supports health programs in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. An enthusiastic UK fan, Carol also was a profoundly good listener, fierce advocate in overcoming injustice and faithful believer in God's love. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Emilie Schlosser Hemesath, her brother George Hemesath Jr. and her dear granddaughter, Caroline Enright. She is survived by her children Anne Enright Shepherd (Joe Shepherd), Patrick Enright, (Stephanie Enright), Kathleen Enright and Brian Enright (Winnie Siu). Grandchildren also include Emilie Shepherd (Shantanu Jain), Alexandra Knott (Wesley Knott), Justine Enright, Elena Shepherd, Zachary Enright and Grace Enright. She is also survived by her sisters Catherine Osada (Ed) and Marie Yacullo (Bill) and nieces, nephews and friends. Carol's family is grateful to the many people who enriched her life, especially those who cared for her through her journey with Alzheimer's disease, including staff at Home Helpers, The Willows at Citation, the hospice team at Bluegrass Care Navigators and dear friend Ruth Assell. Memorial contributions may go to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 3212 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or to an organization of your choice. A service to celebrate Carol will occur in the months ahead. Full obit: kerrbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020