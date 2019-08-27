Home

Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
Carol Janice Voss


1931 - 2019
Carol Janice Voss Obituary
VOSS Carol Janice, 87, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. She was born to the late Dewey and Ida Goehring in Milwaukee, WI on Dec. 18, 1931. She was the beloved wife of Harwin L. Voss for 37 years. She graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee as Valedictorian in 1950; North Central College, Naperville, IL, in 1954; and received her Master's in English from San Diego State in 1965. She retired from teaching at Lafayette High School in Lexington in 1991. Perhaps one of Carol's greatest gifts was her precious way of touching the hearts and souls of people with her caring and love. Always generous, she spread joy and laughter to everyone in her life. She was a devoted Christian and was a role model for her faith, showing kindness and love to all. Carol shared her love of learning, travel, and chocolate with all those around her. She dedicated her life to helping others and sharing her love of English literature and language. Always the educator, she helped edit her husband's books and children's papers. Once her children were in school, she taught English Literature for 20 years. "Voss the Boss" developed a special rapport with her students and continued to help many with their writing after her retirement. There are many people she loved as family. After the loss of her beloved husband, Harwin, she was blessed with a precious gift, her friend, Jewell Owsley. They shared a special bond, showing everyone a great example of the true meaning of love and friendship. Survivors include four children, Dirk Voss, Jon (Sherry) Voss, M.D., Greg (Kim) Voss, and Lynn (Matthew Stein) Voss; her sister, Pearl Klinger; 7 grandchildren, Jordan, Logan, Samantha, Ashley, and Trevor Voss and Max and Liam VosWilliams; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hudson and Camille Voss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harwin; her brother, Willard Goehring; and her sister, Elaine Springhetti. Funeral will be Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, 12:30 PM, Second Presbyterian Church with interment following at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019, 5-8 PM, Milward-Southland. Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Highgrove Memory Care and Northpoint for caring for her in her last year of life. Memorial contributions may be made to North Central College, 30 N. Brainard St., Naperville, IL 60540. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
