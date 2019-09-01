|
|
AUTH Carol L., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living in Lancaster, OH. Carol was born June 04, 1932 in Lancaster, OH and was preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Auth, Parents, John A. and Edna M. Shaw, Sister Norma Stover and Brother John (Pete) Shaw, Jr. Carol and Don were founding members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Lexington KY, where she and Don were involved in various ministries of the church including their annual rummage sale. In addition to her church involvement, Carol also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul and was an avid supporter of the Lexington Humane Society and Kentucky Educational TV. Carol had expert skills in various types of needlework, which she shared with her family and friends. She loved shopping for antiques and decorating her home for every season. As a wonderful host she extended the utmost hospitality to family, friends and neighbors. Carol was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and absolutely adored dogs. During Don's employment, they called many places home such as Greensburg, PA and Chagrin Falls, OH, but her heart was always in Lexington. Carol loved Keeneland, all things equestrian and the history and development of Lexington. Carol will be remembered for her quick wit, good-natured sassiness and get it done attitude. She was considerate of everyone, putting the needs of others first. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Carol is survived by one son, Christopher Calovini and his fiancee Terri Gold, Sister Marjorie Hix of Parrish, FL and twin sister Joan Householder of Lancaster, OH, Brother-in-Law David (Nancy) Auth of Hobe Sound, FL. Her extended family includes; niece Cynthia (Gary) Cook, nephew Oakley Householder, Doug (Sharon) Stover, Jeff (Bobbi) Stover, Pamela Stover-Bates, Bruce (Nancy) Stover, Rob (Debby) Stover, Dean (Ping) Hix,Randy (Marty) Hix, Kevin (Jeannie) Shaw, Laurie (Joe) Licitra, numerous grand nieces and nephews, and special friend Ann Lynch of Lexington, KY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Carol's family would like to thank all of the staff at Bickford (Melanie, R.N., Cherokee and Amanda) for the care she received while she was a resident there.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019