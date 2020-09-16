VanDerHeyden, Carol Lynn, Died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home in Nicholasville, Kentucky, surrounded by family, following a long illness. Ms. VanDerHeyden was a 2nd generation American, born on May 12, 1944, the daughter of John Basil and Sandra (Stephanya) VanDerHeyden. Ms. VanDerHeyden graduated Mishawaka High School in 1961 in Indiana. She later attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. She was majoring in Sociology while working at the Social Science Research Center. She participated in the Miss Mississippi pageant in 1963 and placed third runner-up for the title. Ms. VanDerHeyden later that year married an old high school friend (John Henry May) and eventually had a daughter. Ms. VanDerHeyden moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1972 with her second husband (Howard Milton Naugher) and family, to work in Church Ministry in Lexington. She later attended the University of Kentucky, after the passing of her second husband. She obtained a Masters in Social Work degree. She also attended Asbury Seminary and received a Masters in Arts, Minor in Parish Counseling Program. Ms. VanDerHeyden worked as a Social Worker at Catholic Social Service Bureau, Morehead State University, Thomson-Hood Veterans Center and Eastern State Hospital. Ms. VanDerHeyden also served in the mission field in Moscow, Russia, serving as an Instructor, Counselor, Distance Learning Instructor and Workshop Presenter for the Russian American Christian University (RACU) from 2005-2007. Ms. VanDerHeyden was involved in numerous volunteer and civic activities over her life, even serving on the resident counsel at the nursing home where she resided. She was also a member of the Wilmore Free Methodist Church. Ms. VanDerHeyden is survived by her daughter, Shari Lynn (May) and her husband Michael Taylor of Nicholasville. Her sister, Marianne Vantubbergan of Granger, Indiana. Step-Children, Mary (Darwin) Rodeman, Jenny (Mark) Stayton, Marie Robertson, and Jeff Naugher. Grand Children, Melissa McBrayer, Thomas (Meghan) McBrayer, Loralyn McBrayer, Michelle (Scott) Horn, Sonya (Joe) Mendez, Shaun Rodeman, Brian (Erin) Stayton, Tania (Nathan) Hand, Deanna (Chip) Tubbs, Matthew (Xiomara) Naugher, and multiple great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Naugher and her parents John and Sandra VanDerHeyden. Visitation will be at Betts and West Funeral Home on Main St., Nicholasville, KY., Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Services in her honor will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Betts and West Funeral Home. The Family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (formally Hospice of the Bluegrass).