Carol Sauers Stange, 68, passed away in Amherst, MA on November 3, 2020. Born in Elgin, IL on December 18, 1951 to the late Charles and Barbara Sauers (Gray), she grew up in White Plains, NY. Carol graduated from White Plains High School in 1970; Earlham College in 1974; and received her Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Louisville in 1979. She retired in 2002 from the State of Kentucky, Department of Mental Health/Division of Substance Abuse as Women's Program Director. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Stange of Lexington, her sister, Janet Sauers of St. Paul, MN and her nieces, Anna and Sarah Nation, both of St. Paul, MN. Carol's greatest joy in life came from her love of music, travel, reading, dancing, and being with friends. She was known for her dedication to her work in women's substance abuse treatment and her passion for social justice. Her lovely smile and kind, compassionate spirit will be missed by those who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, November 13, at Lexington Cemetery, Rev. John Withers officiating. Attendees should arrive at the main gate at 1:45 PM to be escorted to the gravesite. Covid protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to one or more of the following agencies; Chrysalis House, Lexington KY, Lexington Humane Society, Woodford County Humane Society, Kentucky Refugee Ministries, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.milwardfuneral.com