A native of Covington, Kentucky, Carol was born on March 9, 1935 to Howard E. Taylor and Ruth Brownfield Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Betty Taylor Niehaus. For many years Carol was employed by the Kenton County School System. After moving to Lexington, she was employed as a legal secretary with Greenebaum Doll & McDonald until her retirement. She was a long time member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church where she was actively involved with Samaritan's Purse "Shoebox" Ministry. She also enjoyed serving for many years as a volunteer with Baptist Health. She was an excellent seamstress and used those skills to provide handmade blankets for "Cannon's Legacy of Love", a project that provides blankets to mom's experiencing the loss of a child. She was an avid UK Football and Basketball fan, planning her activities around game time. Carol is survived by her children; Laura (Lee) Thompson, Mark (Nancy) Kenner, and Tara (Billy) Dunn, grandchildren; Lindsey (Troy) Woodyard, Mallory (Jason) Topolski, Taylor (Kyle) Baldasa, and Mitchel Curtis. She was the proud great grandmother of seven and also leaves behind her faithful Maltese companion, Abby. She is also survived by the father of her children William S. Kenner. A very special thanks to her caregivers with Visiting Angels and Hospice of the Bluegrass for their amazing services. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have prayed and supported us during this time. A private family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators.