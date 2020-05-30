Carol Thomas-Spurlock died May 27, 2020, after a short illness. She was born May 4, 1935 to Morgan and Emilie Jones in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She attended Coughlin High School where she was a majorette. Her mother was a pianist and Carol and her brother, Richard (Dick) sang in shows throughout the area. She always had a love for singing and eventually became a member of the Georgetown Choral Society. She and her husband, Lou Thomas, raised their 3 children in Georgetown, KY where she was the school secretary at Garth Elementary, Georgetown High School, and Georgetown Middle School. Carol was always very involved in the children's activities, and the family loved traveling and visiting with friends and their family in Pennsylvania. Carol retired in 1986 when her husband Lou died suddenly and in 1987 she met Harold Spurlock at a retirement party. They dated and traveled until January 1, 2001 where they were married in Las Vegas. They continued traveling and enjoying life which was reflected in her personal license tag, "ONTHEGO". Becoming a grandmother was also a light in Carol's life, and she and Harold attended all of Colt's baseball games and Caroline's dance team performances. She went through some health struggles in 2016, but with the help of her husband Harold, and her children, she pushed through. Harold took such good care of here that they were able to continue their "ONTHEGO" lifestyle up until the pandemic kept them at home. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Chris Thomas (C.J.) of Hawaii and Rick (Leslie) Thomas of Herrington Lake, daughter, Debbie (Brig) Wakeland of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Colt Thomas, Caroline Thomas, Craig Curtis, and Gregory King. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, Richard (Mickie) Jones of Vero Beach, Florida. If desired, friends can make memorial contributions to Midway Methodist Church Blessing Box, P.O. Box 353, Midway, KY 40347. Memorial visitation will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, KY on Monday, June 1, 4-6pm. Funeral immediately following visitation. Please come prepared to share your favorite Carol story! Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved ones.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2020.