“Sweet” Caroline Cloud was allegedly knocking on the doors of the pearly gates of Heaven on around 10 AM Wednesday, March 4. Caroline Powell Cloud, age 81, was born on May 1, 1938 in Lexington, KY; beloved wife of James E. Cloud, married 59 years. She passed peacefully with her family at her side. She is preceded in death by Joseph Earl Powell and Caroline Ann Henry Powell; John & Earl Powell (brothers), and is survived by her siblings Tony (Mary Kay)Powell, Avel (Julius)Fister, Mary Pat Warren, Kathy (Mike) Fister, by her children Jimmy Cloud, Ann Cloud, Gil Cloud, Alan (Teresa)Cloud, Cathy (Grant) Jaeger, Beth (Nick) Morgan; Grandchildren, Lindsey (Bill-David) Trent, Kyrie Sunshine Cloud, Colin Hart, Hunter Cloud, Blake Jaeger, Maya Cloud, Sam Jaeger, Emery Morgan, Caroline Jaeger, Warren Cloud, Sullivan Morgan, Jaden Cloud & Grayson Cloud. Caroline was a blessing in so many lives. Her genuine compassion always left others with a sense of peace, unconditional acceptance and understanding. Others frequently reached out to Caroline for her counsel as she was a pillar of integrity and she lead by example. She was a dedicated member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish, and a Daily Communicant for years, and a Cursillo and Chirp member, a dedicated faithful servant, going to Daily to Mass and Communion for years. She lived her Catholic faith through works of service and practice. She assisted housebound parishioners with transportation to church, appointments, and errands and volunteered at the Church in many capacities including cleaning, laundry, and food service. Her charity and service extended as a professional clown “Clancy”, delighting audiences and adding comedy to every situation. Caroline’s smile, silliness, and quick wit made time with her a joy! She loved, and was loved by all who knew her as a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend and she and Jim also loved watching professional tennis together. Caroline shared her love of UK and all sports with her children. She will be missed by all who knew her! Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cloud, Gil Cloud, Alan Cloud, Grant Jaeger, Nick Morgan & Bill-David Trent. We are especially grateful for April Jones and Karen Taylor, Caroline’s dedicated caregivers for the past 3 years, and Bluegrass Care Navigators. The time of the Funeral is Monday at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish. Celebration of her life begins at 9 AM. Mass is at 10 AM. Services officiated by Fr. Dan Noll. Burial will be at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary; 601 Hill n' Dale Rd, Lexington, KY; 40503; or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY, 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020