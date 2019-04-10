Resources More Obituaries for Caroline Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline Parker

Obituary Flowers Caroline Mills Parker, of Parker View Farm, fondly known as "Bridget" and "Aunt B", unexpectedly passed away at her home in Versailles, Kentucky on February 21, 2019. Bridget was born March 26, 1949 to parents William H. Mills and Caroline B. Mills in St. Petersburg Florida. Bridget had a privileged childhood attending private schools and, not surprisingly, turned down an invitation to be presented as a debutante at the St. Petersburg, Florida Debutante Ball. She and her sister Mary Mills Andersen, 15 months her junior, took to riding horses and later her family purchased a farm known as Pine View Stables. Horses quickly became Bridget's passion, and when she was finished with high school she packed her bags and moved to "horse country" where she gained experience working for some of the great trainers in the Saddle Horse industry such as, Knolland Farm in Illinois for Tom and Donna Moore, Crawford-Cooper Stables in Tennessee, and assistant trainer for Phil Parker in Louisville, Kentucky. Bridget, owner and manager of "Parker View Farm" located on Pisgah Pike in Versailles, Kentucky was a top Saddlebred and Thoroughbred training and breeding facility. There she owned some of the best breeding stock in the American Saddlebred business including stallions; WCC Santana's Charm, Hayfield's Bold Knight, RWC My Royale Charm, WC I'm A Lucky Charm, Spring Valley Deliverance and was a pioneer in importation of the South African Saddlebred to American with the great stallion (SA) Arborlane Tangos Wee Pee in 1996. Her fabulous mares and breeding stallions produced many world's champions such as, WGC Marc of Charm, WGC Our Charming Lady, WGC WC Our Golden Duchess, WC CH I'm Royalty Too, RWC My Royale Charm, WCC I'm Something Wicked, WCC CH Trapp Mountain, WC CH Tremendously Charming, WCC Magic Deliverance, WCC CH Ashlyn's Voodoo Charm, and WC Sir William Robert. In 2017 Bridget received the prestigious "Gordon Jenkins International Award" to honor a person who has gone the extra mile to introduce and promote the American Saddlebred horse to other countries. Bridget loved world travel and she developed an affection for the country of South Africa and its people, especially in the Kwu-Zulu Natal region. Probably the nearest and dearest to Bridget's heart was the SA The Simunye Project. Her charitable heart established this organization over 20 years ago. Through her hard work and steadfast determination this organization provides food and clothing for the needy, assists with much needed medical attention, education and schooling assistance, provides housing, and recently developed a successful chicken production program to create a financial infrastructure for the people of this community. Bridget Mills Parker proudly accepted on behalf of the SA Simunye Project the prestigious 2016 SAVA Award, (South African Volunteer Award). Caroline "Bridget" Mills Parker is survived by her brother William H. Mills Jr. (Gigi), St. Petersburg, Fl; Sisters Susan Mills, St. Petersburg, Fl, Mary Mills Andersen, Montagoudin, France. Nieces & Nephews, William H. Mills, III, St. Petersburg, Fl., Robert M. Mills, Atlanta, Leslie Minder, Tampa, Travis Wirt, Whitney Wirt, Berkeley, CA, Jennifer Andersen, North Carolina; William H. Mills IV, Jonathan Chase Mills, of St. Petersburg, Fl., Robert M. Mills Jr., Caroline Alexis Mills, of Atlanta, Gs., Olivia Kirkpatrick, Isabella Kirkpatrick, of Tampa, Fl., Robert Lloyd, of Atlanta, Ga., Douglas Lloyd, Thomas Shepherd of North Carolina. She is also survived by cousins, John C. Mills, Jr. Stephanie Chapman, and Edwin Mills all of Tampa, Fl. Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Mills and Caroline B. Mills and brother, Donald Kinsett Mills. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Bridget's life on April 14, 2019, 5:30 PM at Parker View Farm 460 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383. Please bring all your Bridget memories for sharing. We ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Simunye Project, INC at PO Box 300, Simpsonville, KY 40067. A gofundme.com page has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/linda039s-campaign-for-simunye-project-inc Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.