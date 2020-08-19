1/1
Carolyn Ann "Carol" Borkowski
Carolyn Ann “Carol” Borkowski, the “Wanderer” of The Legacy at the Willows of Hamburg, passed from here to being a “Happy Wanderer” in Heaven on March 28, 2020. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 10 am – 11 am at Cathedral of Christ the King located at 299 Colony Blvd. with a memorial mass to follow at 11 am. All safety protocol will be followed to include mandatory masks and social distancing. Entry will be through the doors of Hehman Hall in the rear of the church. In honor of her legacy, gifts in memory of Carol Borkowski may be directed to Sanders Brown Center of Aging, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588. To share a remembrance of Carol or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
