CLARK Carolyn, a Lexington resident for the last 30 years, has now joined her Father, Mother, Sister and Daughter in their heavenly home with God. She died peacefully on March 28th, at St Joseph Hospital. She was married to her husband, Edwin Clark, and was the loving mother of 2 children, Kim Robinson (deceased), Vienna, VA, and Gary, (Tanya) Dayton, Ohio, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Carolyn was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women and an usher. Other affiliations included the Frankfort Lexington Chapter of Links Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Sister-to Sister and was an active participant in the University of Kentucky's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wesley on Friday, April 26th, with Visitation at 11 AM followed by a Church Service at 1 PM. Fender Funeral Directors are in charge of these arrangement. This gentle, soft-spoken spirit will be missed but not forgotten by all with whom she came in contact. Fun loving and outgoing she never met a stranger, just another friend. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019