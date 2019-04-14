|
|
HOST Carolyn Clark Host, 79, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Lexington, she was the only child of the late William Henry Clark and Dorothea Lebold Clark. Carolyn was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother who possessed an unsurpassed commitment to education and to the principles of integrity, faith, and good financial stewardship. Survivors include two children, Elizabeth Host Dupree and her husband, Tom Dupree, Jr., Lexington and David Host and his wife, Stephanie, Fairfax, Virginia. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Clark and James Dupree, Lexington, William Host, Fairfax, Virginia, and Emily and Caroline Host, Lexington. The family will conduct private graveside services in the Lexington Cemetery. They suggest donations in lieu of flowers to the Baby Health Service (which Carolyn previously served as Secretary), 1590 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or Sanders Brown Center on Aging, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588. To share a remembrance of Carolyn or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019