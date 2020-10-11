Carolyn Montgomery

Carolyn Sue Montgomery, 75 died Friday October 9, 2020 at her home on Leeway Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 23, 1945 the daughter of George Thomas Montgomery and Della Mae Mattingly Montgomery. Carolyn was retired from Stratton Lumber Company, where she had worked as a salesclerk, and a member of Nicholasville Methodist Church. Survivors include son, James Shannon Reynolds, fiancé, Bill Wilhoite, and special friend, Betty McGuire. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Montgomery, and Georgia Reynolds. Services will be 1:00PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Tommy Noe officiating. Visitation will be 5-800PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Jimmy Bowman, J.C. Bourne, Robert Rhineheimer, Brian Montgomery, Trey Emery and Kenny Emery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.