|
|
|
Carolyn Hill Moore, age 81, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Carolyn was born on April 7, 1938 in Midway, Kentucky. She was the youngest child of the late Frank and Ruby Wash Hill. She was a graduate of Versailles High School and was retired from the Department of Libraries and Archives, where she was a micrographics manager until 2005. Carolyn is survived by her children: Angela (David) Perkins, Georgetown, KY; Dr. Anita (Bruce) Bell, Nashville, TN; and Neil Taylor Wise, Versailles, KY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Perkins, Lynchburg, VA; Laura Bell and Jenny Bell, Nashville, TN, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in her death by her siblings: Trudy Chappell, Worthville, KY; Edward Hill, Frankfort, KY; Frank Kenny Hill, Midway, KY; Aubrey Hill, Midway, KY; Ruby Webster, Georgetown, KY; and Mary Rice, San Diego, CA. Carolyn was beloved by her children as the ultimate mother. She always put them first above herself. Carolyn demonstrated a superior work ethic as she not only did the traditional chores of a stay at home mother, but she also did all the yardwork, gardened and canned, and fed the livestock. She was a room mother, 4-H leader, and Band Booster. Carolyn was determined that her children would have all the educational and cultural advantages she could provide. She sold eggs and Avon for them to have piano lessons and made sure to take them to the library weekly. She always emphasized the importance of education and was very proud that all of her children had multiple college degrees and certifications. Carolyn also taught her children moral development by taking them to church and by demonstrating how to treat others by the way she took care of her own parents in their last years. Carolyn was the epitome of the perfect grandmother. She was the type to get right down on the floor and play whatever game was being played. Her grandchildren remember playing Rock School with her and that there were always homemade peanut butter cookies waiting when they visited. Until she became too sick to attend, Carolyn never missed a ballet recital or play or other event that her grandchildren were involved in. Carolyn had a feisty personality, and she could read people like a book. She loved to laugh and have a good time, but she also made sure everyone around her was being taken care of. Carolyn loved to cook for others, and she was especially known for her baking skills, particularly with pies. No one left her home hungry. Carolyn loved birds; collecting cookbooks; listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, Rosemary Clooney, and George Jones; and sitting on her patio with a cup of coffee and her dog by her side. Counting the time she worked before marriage in the 1950’s and the years she worked from 1979 on, she dedicated over 29 years to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Carolyn looked forward to retirement and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. If anyone ever deserved to have a peaceful retirement, it was Carolyn. Sadly, this time was stolen from her as she was diagnosed with dementia soon after retirement. She spent her last years at Dover Manor Nursing Home in Georgetown. Visitation with the family is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and the service will begin at 1:00pm with Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery, Midway, Kentucky. Instead of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Carolyn’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association so that someday no family will have to endure the heartbreak of losing a loved one to dementia. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020