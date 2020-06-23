Carolyn Nelke Phillips
Carolyn Nelke Phillips, 74 and wife of Rick Phillips passed away June 20, 2020. Born to Frances Stout Horwitz and the late Irvin Horwitz on April 16, 1946. In addition to her husband of 51 years, she is survived by son Brent (Kara and grandchildren Caitlin and Mason) and daughter Nancy (Tim). She was always selflessly devoted to family, with nothing being more important. She carried this passion of helping others through 50 years as an elementary school teacher. The visitation will occur on Wednesday from 11am-1pm, Milward-Southland. The funeral will be private, followed by private burial at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, reference Milward’s website for specific Diabetes and Parkinson organizations. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.
