Carolyn Sue Arthur, 77, wife to Marvin, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Carolyn was born on January 28, 1943 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late James Carl and Beulah Jones Wynn. Carolyn was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and was a hairdresser. Those left to cherish her memory, along with her husband, are her children, Debbie (James) Woolums of Frankfort, Kentucky, Robert Scott Arthur of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Christopher Steven (Joely) Arthur of Jeffersonville, Indiana; grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson, Justin Woolums, Joseph Scott Arthur, Jeremy Arthur, Kayce Arthur, and Kyler Arthur; and 6 great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Carlin. Visitation for Carolyn will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 9:00am-11:00am with service at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Darrell Cruse. Burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.