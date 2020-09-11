1/
Carolyn Sue Arthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Sue Arthur, 77, wife to Marvin, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Carolyn was born on January 28, 1943 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late James Carl and Beulah Jones Wynn. Carolyn was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and was a hairdresser. Those left to cherish her memory, along with her husband, are her children, Debbie (James) Woolums of Frankfort, Kentucky, Robert Scott Arthur of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Christopher Steven (Joely) Arthur of Jeffersonville, Indiana; grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson, Justin Woolums, Joseph Scott Arthur, Jeremy Arthur, Kayce Arthur, and Kyler Arthur; and 6 great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Carlin. Visitation for Carolyn will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 9:00am-11:00am with service at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Darrell Cruse. Burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved