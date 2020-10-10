Carolyn Sue Brewer, 66, beloved wife of Lester Winfield Brewer, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Carolyn was born on February 1, 1954 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Ellis Lee Williamson, Sr. and Gladys Henderson Williamson. Carolyn was a homemaker and loved cooking and crocheting. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children: Lester William Matthew Brewer of Lexington, Kentucky, Luella Georgia Brewer of Scott County, Kentucky, and Steve Ellis Brewer (Heather) of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Erica Bobadilla, Maykala Brewer, Alexis Brewer, Haley Brewer, Cheyenne Woods, Jordan Brewer, Timothy Dale Brewer; step grandchildren, Catlin Baker and Savannah Mason; and great grandchild, Levi Brian Bobadilla. Also left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sisters, Vada Evans, Harry Dean Williamson, Peggy Louise Fitzgerald, and Lisa Jean Rogers, all of Georgetown, Kentucky. Carolyn was preceded in death by Ellis Lee Williamson, Jr., Walter Franklin Williamson, and Melissa Williamson. Visitation for Carolyn will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and service Tuesday at 1:00pm with Rev. John Travis officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, James Townsend, Davie Pollitt, Gregory Williamson, Jamie Todd Williamson, Joseph Shell, Brian Shell, and Crissy Shell. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Ray Caudill. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.