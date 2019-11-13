|
|
Carolyn Sue (Lewis) Medina, 63, widow of Jorge Eduardo Medina, passed away on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. She was born on May 19th, 1956 in Fort Polk, Louisiana, daughter of the late Alpha J. and Shirley Ann (Mahoney) Lewis. Carolyn was a member of Russell Cave Baptist Church and loved being with her family. She retired from The Dixie Cup Corporation where she was Service Clerk. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ryan) Pearl; two sons, Jorge (Shannon) Alvarez and Juan (Miranda) Medina; seven grandchildren, Jordan Alvarez, Jasmin Alvarez, Lily Pearl, Annie Medina, Mia Alvarez, Weston Pearl and Hallie Pearl; one sister, Patricia Ann Richardson; two brothers, Richard Allen (Cherie) Lewis and Reverend Donald Gene Lewis Sr. In addition to her husband and parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, David Wayne Riley and Robert Ansel Lewis. Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, from 6 to 8pm at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Friday at 10:30am with Dr. Howard Beauman officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Juett, Joseph Newkirk, Donald “Dash” Lewis II, Steve Musgrove, Edward Fletcher, Eric Ballard, Miles Lewis and Cameron Lewis.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019