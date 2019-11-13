Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-3550
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Medina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Medina


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Medina Obituary
Carolyn Sue (Lewis) Medina, 63, widow of Jorge Eduardo Medina, passed away on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. She was born on May 19th, 1956 in Fort Polk, Louisiana, daughter of the late Alpha J. and Shirley Ann (Mahoney) Lewis. Carolyn was a member of Russell Cave Baptist Church and loved being with her family. She retired from The Dixie Cup Corporation where she was Service Clerk. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ryan) Pearl; two sons, Jorge (Shannon) Alvarez and Juan (Miranda) Medina; seven grandchildren, Jordan Alvarez, Jasmin Alvarez, Lily Pearl, Annie Medina, Mia Alvarez, Weston Pearl and Hallie Pearl; one sister, Patricia Ann Richardson; two brothers, Richard Allen (Cherie) Lewis and Reverend Donald Gene Lewis Sr. In addition to her husband and parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, David Wayne Riley and Robert Ansel Lewis. Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, from 6 to 8pm at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Friday at 10:30am with Dr. Howard Beauman officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Juett, Joseph Newkirk, Donald “Dash” Lewis II, Steve Musgrove, Edward Fletcher, Eric Ballard, Miles Lewis and Cameron Lewis.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -