Carolyn Sue Riddle, 68, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. She was born on April 11, 1952 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Robert Howard and Cora Mae Jenkins Templeman. Carolyn was a homemaker. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eddie Alan Riddle of Cynthiana, Kentucky and her daughter, Lillie Mae (George) Bryant of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Bryan King and Wayne Bryant; sister and brother-in-law, Hattie and David Bramblett of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. She is also survived by several friends and family. Graveside services will be Friday, July 3, 2002 at 11:00am at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. The family and funeral home staff have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.