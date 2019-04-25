Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Tassie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Tassie

TASSIE Carolyn Meeks Boles (1947 2019), Carolyn Tassie was taken from us too soon on April 22, 2019 in Lexington, KY, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born of Buford and Ruby Meeks on February 1, 1947 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was the last of six siblings Helen Woodward (deceased), Juanita Chaffin (deceased), B.C. Meeks Jr. (deceased), Camilla Hoffman (Bowling Green), and Shirley Decker (Boise, ID). She is also survived by her loving husband, Timothy Tassie, son Jeremy Boles (Sarah), and step-children, Joel Tassie (Linda), Amy Hatton (Steve), and Debra Hammond (Kerry). Together she and Tim have eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Carolyn grew up on Center Street in Bowling Green, where she made several life-long friends. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1965, where among other things, she was president of the Pep Club. In this role she proposed the first school mascot, Purple Spirit, which is in use there to this day. She attended Western Kentucky University, attaining a Masters Degree in Library Science. As Carolyn Boles, she gave birth to son Jeremy in 1971. After some time abroad, she came back to work in the Western Kentucky University Libraries, becoming the Head of Public Services. She had a special affinity for Children's Literature, teaching several classes on the subject. In 1986 she married Timothy Tassie and moved to Lexington to become Public Services Librarian at Transylvania University. During her tenure there, she was elected President of the Kentucky Library Association (KLA), after serving on many levels in that state-wide organization. Following that, she was elected to a three-year term to represent Kentucky on the Council of the American Library Association. She received the lifetime achievement award from KLA. She retired from Transylvania after decades of service to the profession in 2009. She has also pursued many other interests including antiquing (operating an antique mall with her husband), reading (establishing a book club at the Lexington Senior Center), exercise, travel, decorating, gardening, Derby parties, activities with the many grandchildren, and her beloved cat, Ginger. She was active in New Union Christian Church (Woodford County), recently serving as treasurer and Elder. Her family, her friends, her book club, her church, indeed, the community will sorely miss her gentle, caring, steadfast presence in so many of our lives. A Celebration of Life will take place 2:30pm Monday, April, 29th at Central Christian Church in Lexington, KY. Visitation starts at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, 700 E Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY 40505. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019