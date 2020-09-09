Carolyn Williams Wiggins, 85, of Winchester, wife of Donald Cecil Cameron Wiggins, deceased, passed away Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at home. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and Hospice East for their assistance in caring for Carolyn. Carolyn was born January 22, 1935 in Lexington, KY to the late Howard and Dorothy Williams. She graduated from University High School and was a Mother/Housewife until later in life she worked at Emmanuel Episcopal Church as a secretary/bookkeeper. She also worked at UK Psychiatry Department as a scheduling clerk/office assistant. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, cooking and baking. She was an excellent cook. She knitted, sewed and did needlepoint and cross-stitch. She loved traveling, her Grandchildren and children, and was a big fan of UK sports. Her past activities were Bridge Club, Gardening Club, Fort Nightly Club, Supper Club, Aerobics class at church, taking care of the garden at First Christian Church, being an active member of First Christian Church Choir for many years. She is survived by a brother, John Howard Williams, three niece's, Leah Williams, Kimberly Williams McCant, Whitney Wiggins Pannell, nephews Mathew Williams, Greg Williams, Stuart Williams, a son James Graham Wiggins, a daughter Catherine Day Wiggins Witz, son-in-law Sean Witz, two grandsons, Mathew Wiggins and his wife Crystal Wiggins, and Richard Witz, two great-granddaughters, Kylie Wiggins and Autumn Wiggins, and one great-grandson Jaden Wiggins. Carolyn was preceded in death by three sons, infant son who died at birth, William (Billy) Renick Wiggins and Michael Griffith Wiggins. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 pm at Winchester Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Johns and Rev. John H. Williams officiating. Funeral Procession will start at 1:30 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be at 12 to 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers include John Muncie, Chris Coney, Matthew Wiggins, Sean Witz, Richard Witz and Steve Eubanks. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Clark County Public Library at 370 Burns Ave., Winchester, Ky. 40391 or First Christian Church at 24 E, Hickman St., Winchester, Ky. 40391. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store