Carolyn Zolman, 84, passed away October 27, 2019 at Hospice at Markey Cancer Center. She was born on September 25, 1935 to the late John and Marie Conatser. She is survived by her husband Jim Zolman; two children Mitchell (Kate) Zolman of Mt. Sterling, Monica Zolman Frost of Lexington; one sister Trudy (Peter) Shea; four grandchildren Laura (Jessime) Kirk, Nicholas Zolman, Natalie (Zachary) Davis, Madelyne Frost; two great grandchildren Whit Davis, and Mary Benton Davis. There will be private family services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 30, 2019