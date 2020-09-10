ARNOLD Carroll G., 82, widower of Mary Ellen Jason Arnold, died Sept. 7, 2020 at Magnolia Springs in Lexington, KY. Born May 16, 1938 in Cynthia, KY, he was the son of the late Iris and Ruth Kinney Arnold. Mr. Arnold served in the U.S. Air Force, retired from management with I.B.M., and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Survivors include three sons, Mark (Joan) Arnold, Winchester, KY, Kevin (Melissa) Arnold, Fort Myers, FL, and Keith (Susan) Arnold, Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Hannah Arnold, Bridgett Arnold, Katelyn Arnold, Nathaniel Arnold, and Emily Baker; two great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Gordon Wayne Arnold and Joretta Arnold Peddicord. Graveside services will be held 11 am Mon., Sept. 14 at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, KY. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Sun. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or The Methodist Home of Kentucky, 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.



