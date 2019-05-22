Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for Carroll Wallace Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carroll G. Wallace

Carroll G. "Toe" Wallace, 87, husband of Nancy Jo Vangundy Shelton Wallace, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Born on December 19, 1931 in Scott County, Kentucky to Chester and Frances Thomas Wallace. Toe was a graduate of Garth High School and attended Georgetown College, was a member of Faith Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of the Carlisle 5 & 10 store, and manager of the Ben Franklin store in Georgetown. After Toe retired, he was on the staff at Spring Valley Country Club in Lexington. He enjoyed his hobbies of golf, woodworking, and watching baseball. In addition to his wife, Nancy Jo, he is survived by his son Richard T. "Rick" Wallace of Louisville, Kentucky, and Ginger Shelton Nix (Chris) of Smithfield, Kentucky, Mike Shelton (Candace) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jon Shelton (Jennifer) of Lexington Kentucky, 10 grandchildren, sister-in-law, Susan Reckmann of Lexington, Kentucky, and one special great niece, MacKayla. Toe was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his son, Joyce Humphrey Wallace; brothers, David Wallace, Jack Wallace, and Don Wallace. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12noon at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Fox, Rev. Dale Stowe, and Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with military funeral honors. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10am to 12noon. Pallbearers include Nathaniel Nix, Harrison Shelton, Andrew Nix, Blake Shelton, Hanson Shelton, and Steve Reckmann. Memorial donations may be made to Old Friends, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 22, 2019