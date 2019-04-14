Home

Caruthers Askew Coleman Jr.

Caruthers Askew Coleman Jr. Obituary
Caruthers Askew Coleman, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Caruthers was born on March 2, 1929 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Caruthers Askew and Dora McPherson (Hoge) Coleman. Caruthers "B" enjoyed growing up in Kentucky and through his 90 years, also enjoyed summering with family, nieces and nephews, and other extended family in Leland, Michigan. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Katharine Rodes Coleman; sisters Louise Coleman Jones of Lexington, KY and Dora Coleman Fleming of Kentfield, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Coleman's arrangements. His family will observe a private celebration of his life. In honor of his legacy, please direct memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the Lexington Philharmonic, 161 N. Mill St., Lexington, KY 40507 and/or the Leelanau Conservancy P.O. Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654.To share a remembrance of Caruthers or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
