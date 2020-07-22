SHARP Cassandra Gilpin, 63, of Owingsville, KY, wife of Charles T. Sharp, died July 20, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1956 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of Esther B. York Gilpin and the late Emanuel Gilpin. Mrs. Sharp was self employed in cleaning services, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, KY. Survivors other than her husband include two sons, Kenneth L. Baker, II, Lexington, KY and Christopher Baker, Massapequa, NY; two grandchildren, Mikaela Baker and Tyler Baker; and one brother, Emanuel (Ronda) Gilpin, Midway, KY. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Belinda Thomas; and a brother, William Derek Gilpin. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Fri., July 24, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Dr. Hershael York. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Thurs., July 23 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.



