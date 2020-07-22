1/2
Cassandra Gilpin Sharp
1956 - 2020
SHARP Cassandra Gilpin, 63, of Owingsville, KY, wife of Charles T. Sharp, died July 20, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1956 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of Esther B. York Gilpin and the late Emanuel Gilpin. Mrs. Sharp was self employed in cleaning services, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, KY. Survivors other than her husband include two sons, Kenneth L. Baker, II, Lexington, KY and Christopher Baker, Massapequa, NY; two grandchildren, Mikaela Baker and Tyler Baker; and one brother, Emanuel (Ronda) Gilpin, Midway, KY. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Belinda Thomas; and a brother, William Derek Gilpin. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Fri., July 24, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Dr. Hershael York. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Thurs., July 23 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
24
Burial
Lexington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 22, 2020
I love,and appreciate everything Mrs. Cassandra has done for me and my family. For the past 10 years I got to know Mrs. Cassandra, she was so uplifting. Condolences to the family.
Latosha Parker
Friend
July 22, 2020
I worked for Cassandra for 17 years. She will be missed. My deepest sympathy for Tommy, Lee, Chris, Gil and Ms. Esther.
Rhonda Ellis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bart Stovicek
July 22, 2020
Cassandra was my very first boss ever. She was tough but a really great manager who pushed us to be better. She had a big heart and I’ll always remember the things I learned from her. God bless the family.
Leslie Thomas
Friend
July 22, 2020
Such an amazing woman. I met Cassandra 25 years ago. She threw a baby shower for me when i was pregnant with my youngest child. When i moved to Florida in 2001 she adopted my malamute, Tundra, from me. Her and Lee took wonderful care of her. I am blessed God crossed a paths and that we stayed great friends over the years and miles. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
With love, Teri Catteeuw
Teri Catteeuw
Friend
July 22, 2020
The Gilpin Family have always been loved and connected to the Anne and Orville Reynolds. Cassandra was a sweet and loving girl and woman. We send love and strength to Gil and his mother, Esther.
Greg Reynolds
Friend
