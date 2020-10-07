Cassandra Osborne, 65 died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home on Beauford Place in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Ohio on May 23, 1955 to the late Edward Holecker and Beverly June Towner Holecker. Survivors include a brother, Dale Holecker of Verminia, Ohio and friend, David Baker of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Private Graveside Services will be Wednesday. October 7. 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Cassandra and her family. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.