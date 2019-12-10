|
Catherine Ashcraft Lucas, 93, widow of Harold Lucas, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on June 28, 1926 to the late Lester and Pauline Morgan Ashcraft. Catherine was a member of First Christian Church, (DWF) Disciples of Women's Fellowship, and when in Florida was an associate member of Deltona Christian Church. Catherine was a graduate of Garth High School. She began her banking career in 1971 at First National Bank and retired from Whitaker Bank. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jane Lucas and Marie Lucas (Mike) Stacy, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jamie Tackett, Gina (Doug) Perry, Cathy (Clarence) Pickett, and Scott (Beth) Fields; great grandchildren, Gentry and Peyton Riddle, Alexis Pickett, Luke & Hailey Tackett, Josh Cornett, and Lee Fields; and sister, Ann Van Arsdall of Deltona, Florida. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by son, Billy Lucas and daughter, Sandy Fields Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Petie McLean and Rev. Chris Cash officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jamie Tackett, Luke Tackett, Doug Perry, Clarence Pickett, Scott Fields, and James Van Arsdall. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 112 E. College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019