CARNELL Catherine Baker Herring, 96, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 7, 2020. Catherine was born on February 6, 1924 in Vicco, KY, a small coal mining camp. She was reared in Hazard, KY, by her parents, Esther and George Herd and at an early age became a Christian and served her Lord in several churches throughout her lifetime. She married Johnny Baker in 1943, and they became the proud parents of two little girls, Cora Lee and Gloria. After Johnny's death in 1947, she moved to Lexington, KY, and met Edward Herring. They married in 1950, and were blessed with a daughter, Evelyn Carol. In 1971 she moved to Alabama where she met and married Brock Carnell. Catherine was preceded in death by her husbands: Johnny Baker, Edward Herring; and Brock Carnell. She is survived by her daughters: Cora Lee Blanton, Blairsville, GA; Gloria Gadd (Walter), Lexington, KY; Evelyn Dorn (Darrell), Blairsville, GA Also surviving her are her grandchildren: Keith Gadd (Pam), Lexington, KY, Shannon Cole (Randal), Alexandria, VA, Kelli Soard, Lexington, KY, Ryan Trubey, Bradenton, FL, and Travis Dorn, Sanford, FL. Her great grandchildren are also left to cherish her memory. They are: Jared, Hailey, and Tyler Gadd, Lexington KY; and Addison and Brayden Soard, Lexington, KY. Catherine spent the last 6 years of her life in her hometown of Lexington, KY. She had also lived in Alabama and Florida. When moving back to Lexington, she chose to live at Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living as the first resident of that facility. She lived there for five years, where she received so much special attention and loving care. Then, the last year of her life spent at Sayre Christian Village where she continued to receive love and excellent care. Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. The family will then gather for a time of celebration of her life. "Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the death of His faithful servants." Psalms 116:15



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store