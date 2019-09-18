|
Catherine Louise Watkins Beatty, 48, wife of Calvin W. Beatty, Sr., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Bluegrass Community Hospital. She was born in Midway, Kentucky on September 10, 1971 to Hubert E. and Vickie Stanfield Watkins. She was a former employee of Adesa Car Auction in Lexington, a 1989 graduate of Woodford County High School, and an avid University of Kentucky fan. In addition to her parents Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Calvin W. Beatty, Sr., Versailles, daughters, Amber Nicole (Devin L.) Skeens, Cincinnati, LaShay MacKenzie Beatty, Versailles, stepchildren, Calvin W. Beatty, Jr., Versailles, MaCayla R. Beatty, Lexington, Timothy Downey, Louisville, siblings, Lorene E. (James) Mulder, Lexington, Robert E. Watkins, Lexington, Tonya Hurt, Versailles, sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann (Steve) Mays, Patricia Beatty (Clarence) Embry, Vickie (Lonnie) Greene, Emmalene Tatum, LaRon (Floyd) Garr, Michelle Beatty, all of Lexington, brothers-in-law, Ernest (Betty) Beatty, Jr. and Carl (Dorcas) Beatty, all of Lexington. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Rev. Stewart Peoples officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Private family interment will follow the service in Estill County. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019