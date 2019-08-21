|
GREAR Catherine Bolton, 89, of Paris, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at UK Healthcare. She was born in Paducah, November 13, 1929 to the late Lyle Bolton and Louise George Bolton. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Glenn Grear; a son, David (Kathy) Grear; two daughters, Kay (Ricky) Bridges and Beckie Grear; seven grandchildren, Karrie (Drew) Grisham, Kelly (John) Whalen, Ashley (Nick) Farmer, Catherine (Matt) Walz, Amie (Phillip) Rainwater, Laura Beth (Igli) Cashku and Tyler Marsh and twelve great grandchildren, Jack Whalen, Kate Whalen, Aldo Farmer, Eliza Grisham, Jackson Walz, Avery Walz, Kinlee Walz, Kayden Rainwater, Dylan Rainwater, Derek Marsh, Sid Cashku and Adea Cashku. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 P.M. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop and Rev. Chuck Kemp with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Paris Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Grisham, John Whalen, Nick Farmer, Matt Walz, Phillip Rainwater, Igli Cashku and Kenny Price. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or to the Clintonville Christian Church, 141 Austerlitz Road, Paris, Kentucky 40361. View and sign the guestbook at warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019