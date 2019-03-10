CASCIO Catherine McKay, age 57, passed away peacefully at her home in Boca Raton, Florida under the loving care of her former spouse Gerald Procino. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1961 to Dr. Frank & Sue Cascio she was a long time resident of Lexington. Her love of horses led to a career in the areas equine industry. She received a journalism degree from the University of Kentucky and was employed by both Blood Horse magazine and the Thoroughbred Record. Her employment at these publications along with her administrative work experience at Gainesway & Darby Dan horse farms laid the groundwork for her later teamwork with Gerald Procino leading to the creation of New Life Farm in Versailles. She is survived by her brother Mark Cascio of Lexington, her former spouse Gerald Procino, Sam and Carol Cascio of Buffalo, New York and her loving dog Casey. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary