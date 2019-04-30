CASKEY Catherine Paige, from Lexington, Kentucky passed away at the age of 50 on Wednesday, April 24th after a brave battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her family, including her father, Patrick Gray Caskey, her mother, Joyce Russell Wharton, her step-father, John Parker Wharton, her "little" sister, Meg Caskey, and close friends Lin and Paul Schwartz. Paige was born on September 12th, 1968. To her father's delight (and perhaps her mother's dismay) she started riding horses at the age of three and never looked back. She made a life and career as a professional rider, trainer and farm manager. She graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended Ole Miss. For the past 23 years Paige managed and trained horses at Maple Leaf Farm. A highlight of her career was qualifying for the National Championship where she led conformation hunter Waterford to place 12th in the Nation. Her love for friends and family was as big as her exuberant personality. Paige loved spending time with a wide circle of friends from all over the country. Her bright smile and infectious laughter were always welcome at any gathering. She was a ray of light to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Paige always loved a good party and in that spirit close friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at Maple Leaf Farm, 501 Gentry Rd, Lexington, Kentucky from 2pm-6pm on Sunday, May 5th. Parking will be limited (as Paige was loved by many) so carpooling is encouraged. As evidenced by the love of her dogs Rosie and Mouse, Paige had a huge heart for animals. Donations in her memory can be made to Danny and Ron's Dog Rescue at dannyronsrescue.org. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary